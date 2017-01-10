What is Dry Mouth? Get the Facts About this Common Condition

Does your mouth constantly feel parched? It might mean much more than simply being thirsty. Many Canadians don’t realize they may suffer from Dry Mouth – which is an actual medical condition that may make your mouth feel like a desert. If you’re not familiar, get in the know with these common myths and facts.

1. Myth: Having a dry mouth isn’t a big deal, it’s just uncomfortable.

Fact: Dry Mouth is actually a little-known medical condition called Xerostomia that affects up to 1 in 4 adults. It often goes unrecognized but can have serious impacts on quality of life for those who suffer — from bad breath and tooth decay to mouth sores and difficulty sleeping.

2. Myth: People experience Dry Mouth because they’re getting old.

Fact: Dry Mouth can be mistaken as a sign of aging, but it can actually be caused by taking multiple medications. Anyone taking two or more medications is at increased risk.

3. Myth: Drinking water will cure Dry Mouth.

Fact: Dry Mouth is difficult to self-diagnose, so many sufferers use liquids such as water and mouthwash, which don’t lubricate the mouth. The key is to look for products specifically designed to relieve Dry Mouth, such as the Biotène range of products that includes a mouthwash, spray and gel.

4. Myth: Dry Mouth is a permanent condition.

Fact: Depending on the cause, Dry Mouth can be temporary or permanent. For example, taking certain medications can cause temporary symptoms, while in other cases salivary glands can be permanently damaged by cancer treatments or injury. Whatever the cause, talk to your healthcare professional as there are solutions sold over-the-counter that can help.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com