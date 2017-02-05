5 Tips to Win Against Workplace Stress

Stressed at work? You’re not alone.

Beat stress by incorporating these five tips to bring balance back into your life.

1. Punch up productivity. Omega-3s, found in foods such as fish and nuts, have been shown to improve our learning and memory. Research also shows that omega-3s can help protect us from mood decline, allowing us to stay positive through the day’s most difficult tasks.

2. Stay calm. Did you know that not all bacteria are bad for you? Our gut is home to billions of bacteria that play a role in our intestinal and mental health. Supplementing with probiotics has been shown to help reduce anxiety and stress. Consider adding a supplement into your daily routine or eating more probiotic-rich foods, such as kimchi, kefir and sauerkraut.

3. Get creative. “Deskercise” is using your own body weight to add more exercise to your day. Find a few minutes each day to do a few squats or desk dips, and add more movement throughout the day by getting up and going for a walk. Instead of sitting, encourage everyone to stand in your next meeting or swap out your chair for an exercise ball.

4. Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness helps increase your general awareness while decreasing stress — and all it takes is a few moments of peace. Set an alarm on your phone to remind yourself to stop and take three deep breaths every hour. When you get home, end the day by writing down three things you’re grateful for.

5. Eating for energy. Put down the junk food. Snack on smart carbs instead, like beans and legumes that are high in fibre. Eating more complex carbs can reduce stress hormones, improve mental performance and enhance your mood. They also slow and stabilize glucose absorption, reducing your risk of blood sugar spikes and crashes.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com