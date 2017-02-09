ALA Promotions Says Melindo to Fight Regular IBF Champion in May

Interim Interational Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight (108 pounds) champion Milan Melindo will get a chance to prove his worth anew when he takes on regular IBF light flyweight champion Akira Yaegashi in Japan this summer.

Melindo, a two-time World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight (112 pounds) challenger, won the interim 108-pound crown with a unanimous decision victory over Teeraphong Utaiada last Nov. 26, 2016 in Cebu, while Yaegashi made a third defense of the regular belt with a knockout win over Wittawas Basapean last Dec. 30.

“Earlier last month, it was reported that the clash between IBF interim champion Milan Melindo against regular world champion Akira Yaegashi was negotiated to take place in March. But according to ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer, recent developments have pushed the fight back to May in Japan,” ALA promotions said in a press statement.

The fight against Yaegashi will be Melindo’s third attempt at a regular title.

He first fought for the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO flyweight crown but lost to Juan Francisco Estrada by unanimous decision last July 27, 2013. It was the first loss of his career.

After scoring three recovery wins, he challenged Javier Mendoza for the IBF light flyweight title but lost anew on May 30, 2015.

Melindo had two more bouts after that but after failing badly to make the 112-pound limit for the first time against Maximino Flores, a fighter with a 19-2 record, his handlers decided to let him move down to the 108-pound division.

Six months later, he was an interim world champion after beating Utaida. His record now stands at 35-2, with 12 KOs.

On the other hand, Yaegashi followed a similar path, falling several times before becoming a world champion.

A former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion, he lost his crown to Roman Gonzalez on Sept. 5, 2014 and was also knocked out in his first attempt for the WBC 108-pound belt.

After two tuneup bouts, he beat Mendoza by unanimous decision on Dec. 29, 2015 to win the IBF crown, making two defenses against Martin Tecuapetla and Wittawas Basapean.

His record stands at 25-5 with 13 Kos. (PNA)FPV/EB/MP/EBP