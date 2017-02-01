Image Source: Healthable Image Source: Healthable

Cancer Treatment Therapies Advancing Greatly: Austrian Experts

Date Posted: February 1, 2017 | By PNA

Cancer Treatment Therapies Advancing Greatly: Austrian Experts

Date Posted: February 1, 2017 | By PNA

Advancements in targeted cancer medicines as well as new immunotherapies have led Austrian experts to speak of a “revolution” in the treatment of the diseases, Austria Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Never before had such rapid advancements been seen in cancer treatment, with about 6,000 drugs for oncological patients currently under development, Christoph Zielinski from the Comprehensive Cancer Center in Vienna told a press conference in Vienna ahead of the upcoming World Cancer Day on Saturday.

He noted however that specialists are needed in all areas, and that these innovative therapies must also actually be made available to patients.

Manuela Schmidinger, a cancer expert from the Vienna General Hospital, noted bladder cancer as an example of such advancements.

Patients in whom the disease is so advanced that chemotherapy is no longer an option, can now undergo immunotherapy that extends their average life expectancy from 6.9 months to 15.9 months, he said.

For renal cell cancer, targeted and immune therapies have led to an increase in life expectancy from 13 months to 75 months. (PNA/Xinhua)LOR/EBP

About PNA

Image Source: www.livescience.com
Related

Drug Developed in Australia From Shark Blood to Undergo

A drug developed by Australian researchers from an antibody discovered in shark blood has been appro...

Read more
SUN Fit & Well broc_web banner
Related

Philippines Ranks Among Highest in Asia for Lack of Exe

The Philippines tops the list of countries in Asia where people don’t exercise regularly, according ...

Read more