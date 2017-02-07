Capitol to Support SMEs, Signs MOA With SEPDI

Governor Hilario P. Davide III signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Social Enterprises Development Inc. (SEPDI) in an effort to help small and micro enterprises (SMEs) of the province.

A private institution established in 2004, SEPDI works in the areas of microfinance, financial education and social entrepreneurship.

On Friday, SEPDI President and CEO Mariel Vincent A. Rupisara, sealed the partnership with Davide aimed to help SMEs increase their income by conducting series of financial literacy trainings.

Rapisura, an awardee of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur in 2012, said that they will be inviting small and micro enterprise businessmen from different municipalities to undergo training on financial literacy, financial analysis and marketing strategies.

During its initial partnership with Capitol last year, three trainings have been conducted with the largest number of participants reaching 400, said Rapisura.

An expert in microfinance and social enterprise, Rapisura said they have already provided a short mentoring program to chosen micro enterprises.

He added that after the program, micro entrepreneurs are given the option to proceed to further consultation with SEPDI on how to do cash management, scout for additional reliable source and on how to link their products to other markets.

Once applied, Davide said that SMEs may improve their businesses and maximize their incomes.

Currently, SEPDI plans to conduct a forum that would link financial institutions to SMEs allowing them to access loans and insurances procedures.

SEPDI’s experience in sustainable social enterprise has been shared in different international conferences held in Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Thailand, Israel and India. (Catherine Abadia)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph