Casa Gorordo Museum Holds Art Contest

As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo Museum is holding its art contest called “A House in the Parian: The Casa Gorordo Museum Art Contest”.

This contest is open to youths aged 12-16 years old and residents of Cebu or enrolled in Cebu schools.

The competition is in two categories – “House” and “Object”. Contestants can choose to send an entry for either or both categories.

If a contestant chooses to join the “house” category, he would need to do an artistic rendering of the Casa Gorordo Museum. If he chooses the “Object” category, he must do an artistic rendering of any object in the Casa Gorordo Museum.

The art contest has a registration fee of P500, which is inclusive of a two-hour tour of the museum, a complimentary beverage, and an artist competition kit. Registration period is from February 5 to March 14, 2017.

Contestants can join the museum tour anytime from February 15 to March 15.

During this time, they will select their object and category in which they wish to join. Contestants are allowed to take photos of their desired subject/subjects.

For more information, contact the museum at (032) 411 – 1767 or send an email to casagorordomuseum@rafi.org.ph.