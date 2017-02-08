Cebu City Officials to Study Japan City Waste Management

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is leading an eight-man delegation to Kitakyushu, Japan on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to learn from their waste management system.

The delegation includes Cebu City Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Department of Public Services (DPS) head Roberto Cabarrubias and Barangay Captains Gremar Barete of Buhisan, Dario Arcilla of Talamban, Eduardo Lauron of Carreta, Jovito Taborada of Lahug and suspended Barangay Captain Victor Buendia of Labangon.

Cabarrubias said their delegation would be leaving Cebu for a three-day travel to Japan scheduled from Wednesday to Friday.

Cabarrubias said their travel would be of no cost to the city government as the government of Kitakyushu would take care of their airfare, accommodation and meals.

Cebu City is now faced with a dilemma on how to dispose of properly the around 500 tons of garbage that it produces daily, with the closure of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.

Cabbarubias said their visit would be an opportunity for city and barangay officials to learn the latest technology in waste segregation.

Their study tour will include a travel around the Kitakyushu City to learn from the city’s garbage collection system, observe the technology that they use in recycling and determine which of these can be applied in Cebu City.

Cabbarubias said Kitakyushu had long been Cebu City's partner especially in the city's waste management concerns.