Cebu Taxi Operators Asked Not to Hike Rent After PHP40 Flagdown

A transport cooperative official in Cebu has asked taxi operators to refrain from immediately imposing an increase in rentals for their units after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has decided to restore the PHP40 flagdown rate for taxis.

The LTFRB reduced it to PHP30 in March 2015, but the taxi meters were not recalibrated, prompting complaints from the riding public that they were still made to pay what was reflected in the meter.

Benjamin Ryan Yu, chairman of the Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco), said the LTFRB decision to revert the flagdown to PHP40 will be a big help to the drivers.

But Yu said taxi operators must give the drivers some time to benefit from the order.

He said taxi rentals in Cebu range from PHP800 to PHP1,200 depending on the units.

Yu said drivers, most of whom work on a 24-hour shift, have to raise more than that amount, in addition to paying for fuel, to support their families.

Gas prices had dropped by more than PHP10 per liter in the previous six months when LTFRB reduced the flagdown rate to PHP30 in March 2015, from the PHP40 rate which was approved in January 2011.

LTFRB 7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said the petition to restore the flagdown rate was filed by the Philippine Taxi Operators Association, which includes the Metro Cebu Taxi Operators’ Association.

Cuizon said the new LTFRB order will take effect once it is published in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)FPV/EB/EBP