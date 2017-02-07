Central Visayas Wage Board Approves PHP13 Daily Wage Hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 on Monday approved an increase of PHP13 to the existing minimum wage in Central Visayas.

The increase brings to PHP366 the daily minimum wage in the region, from the current PHP353.

But the RTWPB-Central Visayas will reconvene on February 13 to discuss about the effectivity of the wage adjustment and the areas of coverage in the region, which is composed of Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

The RTWPB’s meeting on Monday was attended by Department of Labor and Employment 7 Director Exequiel Sarcauga as chairman and Department of Trade and Industry 7 Director Asteria Caberte and National Economic and Development Authority 7 Director Efren Carreon as co-chairpersons.

Management representatives Philip Tan and lawyer Hedelito Pascial, and labor representatives Jose Tomungha and lawyer Ernesto Carreon also attended the meeting.

The RTWPB 7 also approved the increase of the salary for “kasambahay” from PHP2,500 to PHP3,000.

Tomungha said the adjustment was based on the eroding purchasing power of the workers because the peso value is now down to PHP0.73.

Director Carreon said the adjustment is not only on the eroding purchasing power but also on inflation, which is the rate of change of prices compared to the previous year, and consumer price index, the change of price structures. (PNA)LAP/EB/SSC