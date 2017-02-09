CPADAO’s Cash Incentives To Continue

The suspension of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) anti-illegal drugs operations won’t affect the program of the province in giving out cash incentives to law enforcers who satisfied the criteria of performance of the anti-drugs campaign.

Gov. Hilario Davide III assured last week when asked whether President Duterte’s order would affect the incentives system initiated by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

“On the part of the provincial government, the programs initiated by the Cebu Provincial Anti- Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) will continue,” said Davide.

CPADAO head Ivy Durano-Meca made the same assurance saying that the policy on cash incentives is not limited to the PNP but is also available to other law enforcement units.

“The new directive of the president doesn’t hamper our cash incentives program because it is not only limited to the PNP but it also includes other law enforcement units, like PDEA and NBI as well as the military,” said Meca.

Realign Budget

Meca, however, admitted that they need to realign the funds intended for ‘Limpyo Probinsya’ program. She added that the project is designed to provide operational funds for the anti-drug campaign of various police stations.

This year the program is allotted P2 million with P500,000 distributed quarterly to police stations with outstanding record of the anti-drug operations.

With the prohibition of policemen from initiating drug raids, Meca stressed that they would try to find other ways so they could still be included.

“Our policemen are worthy of receiving cash incentives since they are at the forefront in keeping the barangays drug-free,” she said.

The amount received by police officers will vary, depending on the value of the seized drugs and the impact of the operations.

During her meeting with Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Meca disclosed that they are mulling over giving cash incentives to cops assigned in barangays.

Police as CPADAO Coordinators

Policemen will serve as CPADAO coordinators to each barangay’s anti-drug abuse council when conducting its community-based activities, Meca said.

“Dili gyud lalim ang pag-adto sa mga barangays especially those in the far-flung areas. In that aspect, at least matagaan sila,” she added.

In the recent directive of President Duterte, PDEA is now the lead agency in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Asked if the budget of Limpyo Probinsya could now be used by other law enforcement units such as PDEA and NBI, Meca said that she would like to meet first with the heads of these agencies to discuss the matter.

The decision of Duterte to suspend all anti-drug operations came after some top police officials were linked to the kidnapping and murder of a Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo in October last year.

While the anti-narcotics operations are temporarily suspended, Duterte ordered the PNP’s top brass to concentrate on cleansing its ranks of bad eggs. (Kelvin Canizares)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph