Davide: Cebu Remains Insurgency-Free

Governor Hilario P. Davide III said the pronouncement of the New People’s Army (NPA) terminating its unilateral ceasefire with the government should not be a cause for alarm to the Cebuanos.

“We are still insurgency-free. But just the same, with the termination of the unilateral ceasefire, we cannot let our guard down. Let’s stay vigilant,” said Davide, who is the appointed chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council 7.

Last Thursday, NPA announced that it would resume its offensive against security forces starting Feb. 10, because “the government has not complied with its obligation to amnesty and release all political prisoners.”

NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), declared a unilateral ceasefire August 28 last year as a gesture of cooperation with the ongoing peace talks with the Durterte administration.

The governor believes that the provincial government’s efforts to address the plight of the poor in the mountain barangays have kept Cebu free from having active communist fighters.

“What’s left are remnants of CPP, ilang mga supporters who are farmers but unarmed. We like to keep it that way. Wa man pud na nato sila pasagdi,” said Davide.

Among the interventions the Province undertook to deal with poverty in the countryside include extending financial assistance to the barangays and providing livelihood programs to the marginalized sector.

The governor added that the communists might take advantage of termination of ceasefire and mobilize their forces from other provinces, but he is confident that the situation won’t happen in Cebu.

“I’m confident dili sila moari sa Cebu. Our Armed Forces of the Philippines is also very watchful ani nila. Our security forces will ensure that our province is free from insurgents,” he said. (Kelvin Canizares)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph