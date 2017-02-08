Delicious French Toast Recipe for Romance

While flowers are lovely, there’s something very special about a homemade treat from your sweetheart. Waking up to the smell of a delicious meal is a great way to start the day, so treat your loved one to breakfast (or brunch) in bed.

Paul Lowe, food and craft stylist and founder of Sweet Paul Magazine, shares his recipe for whipping up an easy heart-shaped dish of love — perfect for Valentine’s Day or any other day you’re feeling romantic.

To make the recipe just for two, Lowe says to simply reduce ingredients by half. Score even more points by cleaning up the mess afterwards with a floral scented cleaning product, like honeysuckle dish soap from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.

I Heart French Toast Casserole

Prep time: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 20 slices of good quality white bread

• 1 1/2 cup whole milk

• 4 large eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Start by greasing a baking dish.

2. Cut out hearts in the bread using a cookie cutter and layer the hearts in dish.

3. Beat remaining ingredients until nice and smooth. Pour evenly over bread. Place in fridge and let stand for at least two hours or overnight.

4. Bake at 350°F until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Top with berries and whipped cream or syrup and serve.

Tip: To make this into a savoury casserole, omit the vanilla and sprinkle with grated cheese, crumbled bacon and chives.

Find more inspiration at www.mrsmeyers.com.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com