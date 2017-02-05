Feng Shui Expert Maritess Allen Forecast for The Year of The Rooster

Feng Shui expert Marites Allen has said the roosters should remind the people of the new beginnings in life similar to the roosters when they wake the whole town with their noise every morning.

“Roosters remind us of the new beginnings, therefore, we should say, ‘Thank you, Lord, for the new day’ every time we wake up,” she said.

Allen–who was at Montebello Villa Hotel in Banilad, Cebu City—gave Feng Shui advice to the participants on what they need to do for the coming year of the fire rooster which starts on Feb.28.2017.

Allen said for this year 2017, the lucky element is earth. It is not present in the four elements (yin metal, yang metal, water and fire), but it has to be constantly used, as she said, “we have to augment what we don’t have.” It is not true that green is the lucky color for the coming year, a little bit of green and red is, however, okay.

“Blue is my intelligence color, green is wealth, red is power (or energy). If I’m seeing a VIP, I wear red. For a presentation I wear water element. Pag pera, green,” she said.

In the house, she said, people can bring luck inside by knowing the floor plan and see where the house is facing.

“Take the direction from the inside looking at the main door. It’s important to know the lucky sectors of the house,” she said.

The lucky sectors in the house for 2017, she said, are:

1. The East side of the house. This is for those who were born in the year of the rabbit. The year 2017 may be a conflict year for the rabbits, but “you’re lucky in wealth.”

2. The tiger and ox are also lucky in the aspects of love, education and travel

3. In the southeast of the house, the dragon and the snake will enjoy prosperity for the coming year

4. In the north, the rats will also among the lucky people

5. The center of the house is “very lucky” for 2017

She said for those who want to be successful in their careers like writing, they should do the job at the center of the house, it being the “very lucky” part of the structure.

And while there are lucky portions of the house, there are also those that she said could be misfortunes. She said the west corner (rooster), is prone to arguments; the horse sign is also a “misfortune” for 2017. But Allen said this can be blocked by wearing a lot of metal elements like the mantra bangles.

The dogs and the boars (north west) are also prone to illness and the sheep and the monkeys (southwest) are exposed to violence.

However, Allen said these are just warning, which can be prevented by bring these two things all the time: for protection and lucky charm.

There are three types of luck: heaven’s luck (some people are born richer than others) or destiny (God-given, pre-ordained), mankind luck (this is what you do to yourself, your action and decisions), earth luck (this is what Feng Shui is all about)

“When your luck is doing well, this is now your moment. If otherwise, you are already warned. These are the basic things we need to know. That’s earth luck. Imagine, wala ka nang heaven’s luck, tamad ka pa, di nagpa-Feng Shui…,” she said. (LGC)