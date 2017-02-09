Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson to Present at Oscars

Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson are just some of the stars set to take the stage at the 89th annual Oscar Awards later this month.

Also in the list of presenters are Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, Hailee Steinfeld and “Fifty Shades” stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, the Motion Picture Academy announced that last year’s acting winners would present at this year’s awards ceremony, suggesting they would continue the tradition of having the previous year’s winner present the Oscar to the next trophy recipient.

Berry won the best actress Oscar for her role in “Monster’s Ball” while Jackson earned a best supporting actor nomination for his role in “Pulp Fiction”.

MacLaine won a best actress Oscar for her role in “Terms of Endearment” and was nominated for her leading roles in “The Turning Point”, “Irma La Douce”, “The Apartment” and “Some Came Running”.

Steinfeld was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “True Grit”.

Evans and Johansson have appeared together in various Marvel films and will co-star again in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“These actors are why we love to go to the movies,” producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement announcing the latest group of presenters.

“From blockbusters to art house films, these artists deliver every time and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the 89th Oscars stage.”

The 89th annual Oscars, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on February 26.