Join the Create Great Cities Photo Essay and Win a Trip to London

In celebration of the Great British Festival on 24-26 February, the British Council and British Embassy are inviting amateur and professional photographers to take part in Create Great Cities Photo Essay Competition.

The photo essay competition is open to Filipino citizens of legal age. The deadline for submission is on February 16, 2017. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by February 17, 2017. The final judging and announcement of winners will be held at the Great British Festival on February 25, Saturday.

Shortlisted photo essays will also be exhibited at Bonifacio Global City High Street, Taguig during the festival.

A round trip ticket for two from Manila to London courtesy of Etihad Airways awaits the grand prize winner.

Photos must illustrate or answer the following questions: What is a liveable city for you? What creative efforts can we do to make our cities more liveable?’

It is one of the British Council’s goals to contribute to more liveable and inclusive cities in the Philippines. One way is by using art and creativity as means of engagement and inspiration for urban dwellers.

Liveable cities possess – among others – a vibrant street life, green spaces, an efficient transportation system, healthy inhabitants, an inclusive economy, and safe, accessible public spaces.

For full mechanics of the contest, visit https://www/britishcouncil.ph/ or get in touch with Pierre Pecson at Pierre.Pecson@britishcouncil.org.ph or call +63 2 555 3000 for further information. (British Council /RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)