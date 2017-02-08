Korean Officials Back Police Probe of Korean Mafia in Cebu – PRO 7 Executive

A ranking official of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 on Tuesday said South Korean officials have vowed to support the police investigation into the alleged presence of a Korean mafia in the province.

Chief Supt. Noli Talino, PRO 7 director, told a press conference Tuesday that he had a closed-door meeting with Korean Consul General of Cebu Oh Sung Yong and the Korean Police Attaché, who he declined to name.

Talino said the officials committed their full support and cooperation to monitor and track down the said mafia.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte told the media in Davao City that the Korean mafia is strongest in Cebu, dealing in drugs and operating a prostitution ring.

The President’s statement was immediately confirmed by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, who said the group deals only with South Korean nationals.

Ruiz said they have difficulty in penetrating the group because of the lack of Korean-speaking agents who can act as decoys.

Taliño said the Korean Police Attaché confirmed there was indeed a Korean mafia operating in the province for several years now.

“We discussed and confirmed that there were mafia operations in Cebu in 2009 to 2013,” Taliño said.

Taliño said the PRO 7 and its Korean counterpart will be closely coordinating to locate and monitor the activities of the Korean mafia. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS