LTFRB-7 Says No Jeepney Fare Hike in Cebu

An official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Region 7 has clarified that Cebu was not included in the approved PHP1 provisional fare increase for jeepneys in Metro Manila and Regions 3 and 4.

LTFRB 7 Assistant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar said Cebu is excluded from the order which increased the minimum jeepney fare in Metro Manila and Region 3 and 4 starting Wednesday.

Elnar said the jeepney fare in Cebu remains at PHP6.50.

He said jeepney drivers should follow that rate because it has never changed since February 2016 for the whole Central Visayas for the first five kilometers of public utility jeepney (PUJ) service.

Elnar said senior citizens and students could still avail the twenty percent discount from the basic fare.

Drivers are also reminded to give exact change to the riding public and avoid overcharging.

Under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01, drivers will pay PHP1,000 and the operators PHP5,000 for overcharging. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS