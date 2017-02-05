Mindanao’s Parasat Cable TV Boosts Service with Globe Business Connectivity Solutions

Parasat Cable Television (PARASAT), Mindanao’s only digital television system provider, further boosts its services with connectivity solutions from Globe Business, the information and communications technology arm of Globe Telecom, in response to high demand for broadband internet in the region.

PARASAT has signed up for Globe Business’ Direct Internet which allows the company to offer its customers fast and reliable internet access supported by a robust and broad international and domestic network.

Elpidio Paras, Chairman of PARASAT said, “We continuously improve our operations to achieve a level of excellence that is vastly superior to all others in the industry. Thus, we put our trust in Globe Business to help us strengthen our leadership in state-of-the-art cable TV and broadband services in Southern Philippines and allow us to expand our reach not only in Mindanao but also in Visayas.”

Mike Frausing, Globe Senior Advisor for Enterprise and IT Enabled Services Group, on the other hand, said: “We are thrilled and privileged to have been chosen by PARASAT. We are very excited for the partnership and we look forward to the different ways Globe Business can help grow their business through the services that they availed from us.”

To date, PARASAT has coverage in the following areas: Cagayan de Oro City and municipalities of Opol and Tagoloan in Misamis Oriental; Malaybalay, Bukidnon; and San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. It has also formed partnerships with other cable operators in El Salvador, Alubijid, Laguindingan, and Balingasag in Misamis Oriental, as well as in Don Carlos and Valencia in Bukidnon. It is continuously expanding its coverage to the east and west sides of Misamis Oriental.

To learn more about Globe Connectivity Solutions, visit business.globe.com.ph/solutions/connectivity or contact a Globe Business Account Manager.