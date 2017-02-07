Oh! Philippines: Your Homesickness Pill is Here!

According to a recent survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are already an estimated 2.4 million Filipinos working abroad. Earning money for the family has never been easy, especially if one is far away from home.

Being an advocate of these modern-day heroes, Web Outsourcing Gateway, Inc. (WOG), a Japanese I.T company based in the Philippines, recently released a digital pill, aiming to connect all the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) around the world.

Introducing Oh! Philippines, an all-in-one mobile application that will surely make OFWs feel as if they are still within the comforts of home.

The app has a variety of features that will keep OFWs entertained, and informed at the same time.

Oh! Karaoke is a feature that can be accessed by Premium users (upgrade is worth $2.99 or PHP 150). This component grants users a karaoke party, anytime, anywhere. Oh! Karaoke transforms smartphones into an instant karaoke machine, complete with recording features!

Ask Attorney is a feature available to both free and premium users. This component gives OFWs the chance to talk to a lawyer for their labor concerns, without shelling out a big sum of money. For only $4.99 (PHP 250), users can now ask their questions to our resident attorney. If they will upgrade their accounts to Premium, they will be given five (5) free queries to attorney.

The app also contains truly-Pinoy memes, love stories, travel anecdotes, a job portal and a chat platform, surrounding OFWs with genuine Filipino vibe from all the users of the app. A soon-to-be feature is Oh! Remittance, which would make transmitting money easier for Filipinos abroad.

Oh! Philippines is now free for downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For inquiries, you may contact Oh! Philippines through Web Outsourcing Gateway, Inc. at: ohphilippines@gmail.com

(02) 6540001