Poor Families Receive Metrobank’s Bags of Blessing

Some 500 Listahanan identified-poor families in Cebu City received the Metrobank Foundation’s Bags of Blessing during the Chinese New Year celebration last Saturday.

The Bags of Blessing Project is a nationwide gift-giving project of Metrobank wherein 10,000 bags filled with grocery items worth Php 1,000 was distributed to 10,000 poorest families listed in the DSWD’s Listahanan but are not beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

For region 7, 500 families from Cebu City’s barangays Mambaling, Mabolo and Lahug were selected to receive the goods.

Each grocery bag contained 5 kilos of rice, cooking oil, noodles, coffee, powdered milk, sugar, assorted canned goods and snack food for children.

“Nalipay mi nga usa mi sa mga natagaan kay makatabang na kini sa among pangkunsomo karung semanaha (We are happy to be one of the recipients for this will help sustain our basic needs for this week),” said Justina Bequilla, who went to Brgy. Mambaling Sports Complex together with her two children during the distribution.

The activity was attended by Metrobank employees headed by the Visayas region head Vicente Jandayan. DSWD-7 staff also helped in the registration of the beneficiaries.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre graced the occasion and shared her Chinese New Year message to the beneficiaries.

The event went smoothly as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assisted in securing the venue of the activity.

This activity was simultaneously done nationwide.