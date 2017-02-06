rodrigo-duterte_3

President Duterte Declares Suspension of Peace Talks Between GRP and CPP – NDF – NPA

Date Posted: February 6, 2017 | By PIA

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the suspension of Peace Talks between GRP and CPP-NDF-NPA. He will likewise direct the Philippine delegation to return home. Presidential Spokesperson Ernie Abella made the statement on February 5 saying,

This is deeply disappointing as Final and Lasting Peace has been one of the President’s deepest aspirations for the nation.” Meanwhile, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said,

“If there is anyone who passionately dreams of — and works on — bringing about sustainable peace in the land, it is President Duterte.

His judgment calls are directed towards this goal. “ Dureza added that “At the moment, he has clearly spoken on the directions we all in government should take. Let’s take guidance from these recent declarations.”

“The road to just and lasting peace is not easy to traverse. There are humps and bumps, and curbs and detours along the way. What is important is that we all stay the course,” Secretary Dureza concluded. (PIA/PCOO) 

 

Image Source: SportPhil
