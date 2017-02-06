Santiago City to Develop New Tourist Destination

Despite the booming trade and hotel industries here, the local chief executive in this city admitted that they failed to develop their tourism industry.

“The city is home to various hotels and other types of accommodations including malls, shopping centers and commercial establishments, however, it offers limited tourist attractions and unique sights for local and foreign visitors,” said Mayor Joseph S. Tan.

Tan, who is eager to develop the city’s tourism potentials, said he will partner with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to further develop the Dariuk Hills at Barangay Balintokatok here which offers a pilgrimage venue during Holy Week where life-size Stations of the Cross are presented from the foot of the hill going all the way up to the top where a Chapel was designed to face the rising sun.

“Once the Dariuk Hills and its facilities are developed, it will slowly come to the attention of tourists eager to find new and unexplored destinations,” the mayor said.

He added that a meeting will be conducted in the coming weeks between the DOT officials and the city officials here to firm up the partnership. (ALM/MGE/PIA-2 Isabela)