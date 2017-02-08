Siquijor Ports Readied for Tourist, Cargo Influx

Three sea ports in the province have ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation and modernization of facilities, according to Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Siquijor Acting Division Manager Mary Louise Macalino in an infosharing with the Siquijor Association of Information Disseminators (SAID).

These improvements, Macalino said, are measures to ready the ports for the increase of cargo and tourist influx in the province. She cited the presence of the Prince Warehouse in the province that contributes to the increase in the number and frequency of cargoes going in and out in the province.

Macalino also predicted that with the opening of the new International Aiport in Bohol, tourist influx is also expected to grow. To date, the new Passenger Terminal Bulding (PTB) in Siquijor port is already operational. But the CCTV cameras, aircon, hand dryers being installed are not yet functional due to electricity problem.

The PPA has allocated P2-million for the installation of separate line transformer to resolve the problem in electricity supply. Baggage X-ray machine is now available and ready for delivery, she said.

She said improvement of the Siquijor port’s covered pathway, parking area, widening of roads, additional cargo docking area are underway.

The ongoing expansion worth P157,022,007 and improvement for the port of Larena are expected to finish in March 2017. (rmn/rac/PIA7-Siquijor/w/ reports from I.A.Abatayo)