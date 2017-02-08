Sydney Turns Red to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

The world-famous Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge have been lit red to celebrate Chinese New Year 2017: The Year of the Rooster. Sydney hosts one of the largest Lunar New Year celebrations outside of Asia with more than 80 events scheduled across the city until 12 February 2017.

The festivities will also feature 12 contemporary Chinese zodiac animal lanterns which will illuminate the city’s most iconic locations as part of Lunar Lanterns. The Lanterns will create a spectacular trail for visitors to follow around the Sydney Harbour foreshore.

The Lunar Lanterns, which are up to 10m high, feature works by some of Australia’s most exciting contemporary Asian Australian artists including Tianli Zu (Rooster — Chinatown), design duo amigo and amigo (Rooster — Sydney Opera House, Snake — Circular Quay) and Guo Jian (Rat — Customs House). Two new Rooster lanterns will be displayed in Chinatown and at Sydney Opera House.

Destination NSW CEO Sandra Chipchase said: “I encourage all Chinese travellers to visit Sydney to experience the spectacle of Chinese New Year celebrations themselves. Set against the beauty of Sydney Harbour, the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the festivities really are unique and memorable,” she said.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore added the festival has developed into an internationally renowned celebration of Asian culture.

“From its humble beginnings in Chinatown, the festival now extends all the way to Sydney Harbour and last year attracted 1.3 million people, making it one of the largest annual events in Sydney,” she said.