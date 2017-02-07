Sinulog-Filmfest

Winners in 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival Bared

Date Posted: February 7, 2017 | By PNA

Portal 40, a story about a relationship between the living and the departed one, has emerged as the winner in the 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival.

Portal 40, directed by Philip Lapinid IV, also bagged four major awards for short film category, including Best Actor for Choi, Best Director for Lapinid and Best Picture.

“The moral of the story is to tell people how much you love them before it’s too late,” Lapinid said.

Lapinid said he would like to dedicate the film to his late grandfather Virgilio Lapinid, as an apology for his wrongdoings

Sugilanon ni Lukas (Story by Lukas) by Niño Justin Tecson and Saad (Promise) by Franz Arrogante, emerged as second and third best picture, respectively.

The panel of judges include Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado, Msgr. Ting Ancajas, Vic Acedillo, Nestor Jardin, Polo Herras, Ronheri Tan and Cathy Vestil. (PNA)FPV/EB/EBP

