World First Breast Cancer Prevention Trial

Well-known Breast Cancer Specialist, Dr Stephen Birrell of Wellend Health at Burnside Hospital, in partnership with U.S. based breast cancer pharmaceutical company HAVAH Therapeutics Inc., announced the recruitment of the first women to receive a unique drug combination to reduce mammographic breast density.

Reduction of mammographic breast density has been demonstrated to reduce breast cancer instance and is a well-recognised surrogate marker for breast cancer risk.

The medication under study, Enobosarm, is a unique oral small molecule drug that work like testosterone without the side-effects and will be taken in conjunction with a medication that is usually used only in post-menopausal women. Dr Birrell says that “targeting women before they enter menopause with high breast density — a known major risk factor for breast cancer — we are hopeful that the breast tissue will become less prone to cancer formation.”

According to Dr Birrell, “Improvements in treatment are great but what the world needs is prevention.”