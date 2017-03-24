Global InterGold’s First Business Conference in The Philippines, Held in Cebu

On 11th – 12th February, 2017, the Global InterGold company held a conference in the city of Cebu, as part of their series of events ‘Global Tour 2017′.

What was the conference of this international company about?

The Global InterGold company, engaged in the sale and purchase of investment gold bars which additionally provides its clients with the opportunity to run their own business, chose Cebu City to gather both clients and Filipinos interested in conducting a business last February.

The goal of the conference was to present this business opportunity to more people in the Philippines, as well as to give insight into its possibilities.

Indeed, the conference facilitated the worldwide exchange of information on the gold business development, since clients from other countries such as Spain, France, Malaysia and Ukraine were in attendance too.

The program of the event included speeches by the management on the new plans and novelties for the Philippines, and business training sessions taught by experienced clients who focused on how to run the business, with a particular emphasis on personal growth.

Not to be missed: videos in which Filipinos and people from other countries share their feedback about the business and the company:

“Mabuhay, Philippines! There are so many people attending the very first conference in the country,” said Linie Crawford, a client of the company. “We have been waiting for this for a long time and now it has been given to us. Everything is complete now: we have registration, an administrative office, we have a bank account… all we need now is everyone, you and me will make a solid market here, in the Philippines.”

Global InterGold has been running for over 6 years in the international market, and now provides more opportunities for Filipinos to build a stable business from anywhere in the world and create a stable source of income with gold.