(2nd Lead) Palarong Pambansa: Host Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao Athletes Shine

James Lozanes of host Western Visayas established a new meet record in the secondary boys’ javelin throw and Jay Ann Labanosa of Northern Mindanao became the first gold medalist of Palaro when she ruled the lung-busting secondary girls’ 3,000 meter run, setting the tone in Monday’s competition of athletics at Binirayan Sports Complex here.

Lozanes, 17, pride of Antique posted his record breaking throw of 59.46 meters on his third attempt, eclipsing the four-year old record of Central Luzon’s Bryan Pacheco (57.81) recorded in 2013.

“I’m so happy. My coach just told me to do my best, and I did it,” said Labanosa in the vernacular.

Labanosa, 5th of eight siblings of a farmer, clocked 10:36.67 minutes for the win and her first gold in the Palaro.

Actually, the 17-year old Labanosa, Grade XI and pride of Manolo Fortich (Bukidnon), was with the second-pack of runners, until she made her move on the last lap and overtook fellow Northern Mindanaon, Jie Ann Calis, the meet holder and now representing the National Capital Region (NCR).

Calis settled for silver (10:41.15) while Maria Junalisa Abutas of Ilocos Region took the bronze (10:44.68).

Other winners in the secondary boy’s javelin throw were Ronald Lacson (Western Visayas), who took the silver at 57.30 meters; while Northern Mindanao’s Manny Maquiling settled for bronze with 54.66 meters.

Cesar Fernandez of Negros Island Region (NIR) captured the gold in the secondary boy’s high jump at 1.90 meters in his first attempt beating Kent Celeste of Ilocos Region, who posted a similar 1.90 meters but cleared the horizontal bar in his second attempt good for silver. Ernie Calipay of Central Visayas took the bronze (1.85 meters).

In shot put girls’ elementary, Southern Tagalog’s Maria Sally San Jose took home the gold at 10.70 meters, Rhealyn Decosta of Western Visayas silver (9.98 meters); while Northern Mindanao Juwelisa Sarabosing got the bronze (9.43 meters). (PNA)