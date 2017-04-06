6 CICLs graduate Elementary Education

Six (6) children in conflict with the law (CICL) recently finished from their elementary education at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) in the southern town of Argao, Cebu.

Jason (real name withheld) acknowledges the support of the families, friends and RRCY staff to CICLs whom they consider as their uncles and ‘titas’ who constantly guide their way.

“To all our classmates and brothers here in RRCY, who have grown with us and in us, you have colored this journey with laughters, pains and joys. It’s a blessing that we have shared a few of the most memorable years of life together. These ties shall remain strong wherever life may lead us,” Jason said in his graduation message.

Jason received an academic achievement and most collaborative awards.

The five other graduates also received special awards during the graduation ceremony attended by DepEd local officials.

Pupils from grade one to five were also recognized.

Leo Moises Lison, presiding judge of RTC Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City, in his inspirational message, encouraged the CICLs to be good and cultivate positive values while staying in RRCY.

“Dili makatabang ang balaod kung magbinugoy o magpabadlong mo (The law could not help you if you misbehave),” Judge Lison said.

“Kung magtinarong mo diri sa RRCY, muabot ang panahon nga i-recommend mo nga fully rehabilitated na (If you behave properly here in RRCY, time will come that you will be recommended as fully rehabilitated),” Judge Lison added.

The ceremony was also attended by the families and relatives of the CICLs.

As part of their rehabilitation process, CICL have been provided formal education inside the RRCY compound.

After the graduation ceremony, the CICL and their families were given enough time to bond together as they participate in various recreational activities.

RRCY is a residential institution of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that provides care and rehabilitation to male juveniles in conflict with the law who are 9-17 years old.