Alaska Back in Action Against Phoenix

After almost two weeks, Alaska will return to action in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as the club takes on Phoenix at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The Aces will battle the Fuel Masters in the 4:15 p.m. game with both teams trying to bounce back from painful defeats.

Alaska fell prey to Meralco on April 8 that eventually saw its 4-0 start snapped.

On the other hand, Phoenix saw a 17-point lead vanish and lost in the end to Rain Or Shine four nights later.

Calvin Abueva, however, is questionable for Friday as he suffered a busted lip during Gilas practice at the Kerry’s Sports Gym in Taguig and was not present during the succeeding training nights back at the Meralco Gym in Pasig and even at the Aces’ practice at the nearby Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

In the nightcap at 7 p.m., GlobalPort looks to build a winning run as it goes up against TNT.

With Terrence Romeo slowly regaining his form following a typhoid fever, the Batang Pier will try to establish a winning streak as they battle the KaTropa, who have won four straight. (PNA)IVAN SALDAJENO