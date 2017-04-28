Capitol Drums Up Preps for ‘El Niño’

With the humid and warm temperature expected to peak around May, the Cebu Provincial Government sums up preparations against hazardous effect of the dry season and the looming risk of El Niño by rounding up preventive measures such as water catchment facilities, mangrove rehab and forest fire defense.

As of April this year, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) have completed the construction of rainwater catchment facilities in major hospitals, bus terminal and detention center in Cebu province.

PENRO Solid Waste management officer Elmer Malaga said 12 of these devices are in district hospitals, three in provincial hospitals and two in the Capitol compound.

Malaga added that they also mounted one facility in Cebu South Bus Terminal, Museo Sugbo, and in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Each catchment facility, Malaga said, has a holding capacity of up to 7, 000 liters of rainwater.

The collected water can be reused in watering plants and in cleaning, he said.

Malaga also encouraged local government units to construct their own water catchment facility and help address the country’s water shortage problem especially during dry spells.

These rainwater collection devices do not only utilize excess water during wet season but can help reduce the risk of flooding, Malaga explained.

Mangrove Rehabilitation

PENRO also conducted a community-based mangrove rehabilitation program as part of its climate change resilient strategy.

“This year, we are trying to modify our strategy. We are trying to use mangrove species that are more resilient to typhoon and climate change,” PENRO Coastal Resource Management Romel Kirit said.

PENRO is currently tapping community-based organizations composed mostly of fisherfolks by sharing scientific approach in mangrove planting.

The program includes encouraging the residents to produce their own mangrove nurseries in order to ensure that they have the highest quality of seedlings.

“In this way, we are expecting higher mangrove survival,” Kirit added.

About 60, 000 mangrove seedlings are targeted to be planted this year, he said. (Korinna Lucero)