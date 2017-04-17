Car Awards Group, Inc. (CAGI) Kick Starts A Packed 2017 Season

To start the ball rolling for the new 2017 season, the Car Awards Group, Inc. (CAGI) held their momentous launch events at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City last March 31, 2017.

With the continuous vision of keeping the Filipino consumer informed of the best cars for sale in the market, CAGI not only kick started the rigorous search for the best vehicles contending in the Car of the Year Philippines (COTY-P) and Truck of the Year Philippines (TOTY-P) awards, but also opened the doors to the world of two-wheelers with the inauguration of the Motorcycle of the Year Philippines (MOTY-P).

“By welcoming new blood into our fold, the organization is expanding its reach, and tapping into the expertise of the motorcycle media to adapt our successful model,” said CAGI president Ronald de los Reyes during a speech.

“”We believe that it’s about time that we also give due recognition to our fellow two-wheeled contemporaries on the road,” he added.

Special guests representing various sectors of government graced the launching ceremonies, such as Department of Tourism assistant secretary Inaki Jose and Department of Public Works and Highways undersecretary Atty. Karen Jimeno.

“The state of our country’s infrastructure affects our car preferences,” Jimeno mentioned in her speech as she related the event to current local issues.

Since 2004, CAGI prides itself of holding annual test fests, where all vehicle entries go through a strict process of classification and sorting, before they are subjected to qualitative (consumer) and quantitative (performance) testing. Qualitative testing uses predetermined consumer metrics like the ride, fit, and feel, while quantitative testing uses GPS-based hardware to measure handling, braking and acceleration. Each year, winners for each category are announced, and from that winning pool emerges the year’s COTY-P, TOTY-P and this time, the MOTY-P.

“We expect more than a 100 motor vehicles consisting of cars, pickups and motorcycles to be tested this season,” de los Reyes shared.

Aside from the official launch in MIAS, the usual Test Fest in September and October; and the awards night in November, this year’s season will include various dealer talks in April and May, test demonstrations in June and July, and the television special in December—thus further adding more excitement to the jam-packed season.

For the third straight year, www.Carmudi.com.ph presents this endeavor while internationally respected auditing firm KPMG is once again on-board as partner. The latter will be in-charge of all the data handling during the testing process, which consists of data gathering, tabulation, and up to the final audit and release of the official results.

Car Awards Group, Inc. is comprised of members from the following media entities: Business Mirror, Cebu Daily News, Daily Tribune, Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Star, The Manila Times, Bulgar, Abante Tonite, Mindanao Daily News, AQ Magazine, Autocar.Ph, C! Magazine, Motorcycle Magazine, Power Wheels Magazine, Top Gear Philippines,2nerMagazine.com, Carmudi Magazine, Iginition.ph, Interaksyon.com,Kotse.com, ManilaSpeak.com, MotionCars.com, Ride and Drive Phils., Speed by MP Turbo, SprocketPh.com, TessDrive.com,TimeAttackManila.com, Yugatech.com, DZMM, Inside Motoring on DZRJ 810 AM, Mellow 94.7, Motoring sa DZME, The Motoring Page on Mellow 94.7 FM, ABS-CBN, Auto Review, Spotlight TV.