Comes The Dawn

After awhile you learn the subtle difference

between holding a hand and chaining a soul.

And you learn that love doesn’t mean security,

And you begin to learn that kisses aren’t contracts

And presents aren’t promises.

And you begin to accept your defeats with you head up and your eyes open.

With the grace of maturity, not the grief of a child.

And you learn to build all your roads on

Today because tomorrow’s ground is too uncertain for plans,

And futures have a way of falling down in mid-flight.

After awhile you learn that even sunshine burns if you get too much.

So you plant your own garden and decorate your own soul,

Instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers.

And you learn that you really can endure…

That you really are strong

And that you really do have worth.

And you learn and learn and learn ….

With every goodbye you learn.

-Veronica A. Shoftstall

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com