Creative Easter Decorating Ideas Inspired by Pinterest

Fill your home with decorative elements that suggest cheer and new life. Simple décor and craft ideas are a great way to get into the spirit of the Easter holiday by yourself or with your kids.

“There’s a certain sense of accomplishment when you create something with your hands,” says Sara Douglass, CEO of the paper crafting company Stampin’ Up! “You can customize everything as much as you like; ending up with something truly original.”

Try these decorating ideas that are sure to bring springtime joy into your home:

Welcome with wreaths. Hang a beautiful DIY wreath on your door to get guests excited about the season the moment they walk in. Spruce up a wicker wreath with classic spring-blooming perennial flowers like tulips in pastel colours.

Craft the cutest container. Kids will love decorating mini egg cartons with stamps, stickers and ribbons. Put fun goodies inside like chocolates, candies and mini erasers.

Flower power. Upcycle old containers like old flower pots or mason jars to make one-of-a-kind vases. Wrap them in stylish print papers using papier mâché techniques and add accent embellishments for a fun, colourful centerpiece. Alternatively, use a solid colour and add your own designs with markers or paint. Fill with fresh flowers for a burst of spring.

Adorn your dining table. Create a charming centerpiece by placing decorated eggs in a rustic vase or basket. Go beyond basic dyed eggs by using ribbons, decorative tape, fun adhesive accents, or glitter. For a twist on traditional cutlery wraps, buy green plastic utensils and wrap in orange napkins. Make sure a bit of the green pokes out at the top so the wraps look like carrots, and tie with twine. When hosting a gathering, add name cards for an extra personal touch.

