Davide, Magpale Push For Community-Based Tokhang

While leading the comeback operation of Oplan Tokhang in Cordova town last Thursday, Governor Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale were pushing for a community-based strategy where the neighborhood will encourage suspected drug users to surrender to the police.

“Magtinabangay gyud ta kay di man ni madala sa lungsod lang, sa pulis lang. Kon duna moy nailhan, tambagi ninyo nga undanga or if dili jod madala, isumbong ninyo sa kapulisan,” Davide said during the operation double barrel reloaded.

Aside from warning drug users, Magpale also took the opportunity to boost community awareness on cyber pornography, which was reportedly rampant in the area.

Magpale cautioned residents who are operating internet shops following police reports that these establishments were used as fronts in the illicit cyber business.

Community Efforts

At present, Cordova town has a total of 898 drug user surrenderers and 95 detainees. One of the surrenderers, Gerby Pinote from Barangay Catarman, expressed his gratitude towards the program.

Pinote said the main reason why he surrendered is because of the support he received from his neighbors.

“Lahi ra jod akong kinabuhi ron, sauna nga user pa ko daghan kaayo ko og utang,” he added. Being a drug user since 12, Pinote is now a ‘sikad’ driver and hopes to find a more stable job in the future.

Government Efforts

Barangay anti-drug abuse councils now monitor surrenderers by offering various programs designed specifically for the needs of each area like community services and livelihood projects.

Cebu Provincial Government also has Paglaum scholarship program which prioritizes children of the surrenderers. The scholarship shoulders the school tuition and a monthly allowance of P1,500 to the beneficiary.

Among the first batch of beneficiaries is Polisher Casquejo from Barangay Alegria, Cordova. He plans to take up Secondary Education in English next school year in Cordova Public College.

According to Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble, it is possible that the next operations will be in Talisay, Consolacion and Liloan.

This is the first Tokhang in the country wherein government officials joined the operation, Noble said.