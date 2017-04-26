Department of Trade and Industry to Public: ‘Buy Yellow-labelled Electrical Products’

With the high demand for electricity this summer season, the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) here advised the public to always look for Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) or yellow labels before buying appliances and electrical products.

Peter Mangabat, provincial director of DTI-Pangasinan, said EER or yellow card attached to appliances will allow the buying public to compare different brands and model based on the energy efficiency and energy consumption.

He said the yellow label guide attached to appliances or electrical products allows consumers to save power or electricity consumption and get the best value of their money.

“The energy label guide will help consumers compute their estimated energy consumption and guide them in regulating their power consumption based on their budget and needs,” Mangabat said.

He said appliances with higher EER are more efficient units because higher energy efficiency ratio means lower operating or electricity cost.

Meanwhile, Mangabat reminded all retailers and wholesalers in the province to check if the appliances they are selling have the required labelling and marking since absence of the said guide is punishable under the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

“Any retailer or wholesaler found selling without the required labelling will be seized of such products and will pay a penalty that can range up to a maximum of P300, 000 without prejudice to the filing of criminal or civil action under applicable laws,” he said.

He added that the public can also visit the DTI-Pangasinan Provincial Office located at the 2nd floor of Star Building, Arellano Street in Dagupan City or call at telephone numbers (075)-551-3183 or 529-6177 or email at dtipang@yahoo.com for inquiries and additional information.

“A well-informed consumer is the best protected consumer,” said Mangabat as he encouraged the consumer to exercise their right to information. (JNPD/EMBS/PIA-1, Pangasinan)