DepEd, Capitol Partner with CCCI for Adopt-a-School Program

The Department of Education (DepEd) – Cebu Province and the Cebu Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Monday with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for the implementation of ‘Adopt-a-School’Program (ASP) that aims to provide quality and relevant education to the youth coming from low income towns.

A Capitol official said the program also seeks private initiative to support public education.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said the initiative will prioritize beneficiaries from the 4th and 5th income class municipalities or those with an average annual income of P15 million to P35 million.

“We are suffering from a huge lack of classrooms. Principally, we are asking for classrooms because that is really a problem,” said Davide.

DepEd official said that as of school year 2016-2017, there is a need of at least 499 classrooms in the 4th district while 437 in the 5th district, both in elementary and high school levels.

Aside from classrooms, Davide also encouraged the private sector to donate shoes, school supplies, and other student’s needs, assuring that these donations will be exempted from tax, with the aid of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Among those present during the MOA signing were CCCI President Ms. Melanie Ng, DepEd School Division Superintendent Dra. Esther Futulan, and DepEd Education Program Supervisor Mr. Gerardo Mantos.

CCCI is the largest business group in Cebu.