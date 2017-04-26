Image Source: Palakanton's Adventure - blogger Image Source: Palakanton's Adventure - blogger

DFA: No Filipino Casualty in Paris Shooting Incident

Date Posted: April 26, 2017 | By PNA

No Filipino was reported dead or injured due to the recent shooting incident in Paris, France, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Embassy in Paris has advised the Filipino community to stay safe and to temporarily avoid the Champs Élysée area.

A gunman opened fire on a shopping boulevard in Paris on April 20, killing one police officer and seriously wounding two others. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The DFA said the Philippine government strongly condemned the terror attack.

We stand in solidarity with France in its efforts to counter terrorism in all its forms,” it added.

It also offered sympathies to the families and friends of the police officer who was killed and to those wounded while on duty. (Leslie D. Venzon/PNA)

