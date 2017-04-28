Diwata-1 Marks 1st Year in Outer Space

It has been exactly one year today since Diwata-1, the first Filipino-made microsatellite has been deployed in the outer space.

To mark this milestone, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has put up a technology showcase at the Advanced Science Institute of Space Technologies (ASTI) building in Quezon City.

The showcase features a live demonstration of the Philippine Earth Data Resource Observation (PEDRO) facility located inside the building.

PEDRO serves as a ground receiving station that processes and distributes multi-sensor images and telemetry data from different earth observation satellites orbiting over the country.

Diwata-1 has four cameras that continuously take pictures of the Philippines. These images will be used for research and in remote sensing.

Weighing 50 kg and having a size similar to a “balikbayan box”, the Diwata-1 was assembled by nine Filipino engineers who were stationed in Japan to undergo an extensive course about microsatellite.

The same team of engineers, except for two who resigned, currently creates the Diwata-2.

DOST said the target launch for the Diwata-2 is on the second quarter of 2018.

It added that Diwata-2 will weigh less, and will be launched at a higher orbit and altitude.

While the Diwata-2 will continue Diwata-1’s function, the agency said that this time, it will focus more on the microsatellite’s monitoring aspect.

Diwata-1 Coffee Table Book

The DOST has launched the Diwata-1 coffee table book on Thursday.

The book features Diwata-1’s journey to the outerspace.

DOST said the book will be distributed to schools to increase awareness among students, and to make them gain interest in space technology. (PNA)