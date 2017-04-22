Image Source: Best of Both Worlds - WordPress.com Image Source: Best of Both Worlds - WordPress.com

DOT: PHL Tourist Arrivals Rise 11% in Jan-Feb 2017

Date Posted: April 22, 2017 | By PNA

DOT: PHL Tourist Arrivals Rise 11% in Jan-Feb 2017

Date Posted: April 22, 2017 | By PNA

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday said that foreign tourist arrivals to the Philippines grew by around 11 percent in the first two months of the year to 1.21 million.

In a press conference in Makati City, DOT Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said foreign tourist arrivals grew 10.88 percent to 1,210,817 in the first two months this year.

Meanwhile, 579, 178 foreign tourists visited the Philippines for the month of February alone.

Bengzon noted that this growth rate was higher than the global average of around four percent and higher than the Asian average of 5.5 percent.

Korea, US, China, Japan and Australia remain the top visitor markets.

Despite concerns on tourist safety following a recent encounter between security forces and a terror group in Bohol and several travel warnings issued against the Philippines, DOT assured that the Philippines remained a safe place to visit.

DOT also said that a minor decline in tourism numbers in the coming months would not affect the target of acquiring 6.5 to 7 million foreign tourist arrivals by yearend. (PNA)
AZER N. PARROCHA

About PNA

Image Source: Living In Boracay
Related

Laboracay Partygoers Encouraged to Witness Town Fiesta

The local tourism office of Malay is eyeing to attract Laboracay partygoers to its annual town fiest...

Read more
unnamed
Related

The Ultimate 7-Day Family Getaway with Norwegian Escape

For families looking to plan their next summer holiday, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegi...

Read more