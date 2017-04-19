DSWD-7 Provides Relief Assistance on Armed Encounter in Inabanga

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has already provided 2,150 family food packs to the displaced families due to the armed encounter in the town of Inabanga, Bohol.

DSWD-7 closely coordinated with the Provincial Government of Bohol and the Local Government Unit of Inabanga in ensuring the safety of the evacuees and for the fast delivery of the family food packs.

The family food packs is an augmentation of the national government through DSWD-7.

Based on the report gathered from the field, there are 22 evacuation sites and 2 families opened their homes to shelter displaced families from the 15 affected barangays.

A total of 1,461 families are now taking temporary shelter in the evacuation center as clearing operations from the government troops is ongoing.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre recognizes the support of the neighboring local government units as well as the provincial government for their prompt response.