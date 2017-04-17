DSWD Sends Initial Aid to Locals Affected by Armed Ops against Suspected Terrorists in Bohol

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in Region VII, has extended initial assistance to locals affected by the ongoing joint operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) against alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Inabanga, Bohol.

Based on reports from the Central Visayas Field Office of the DSWD, residents from Barangay Napo sighted armed men around 5amyesterday aboard two motorbancas on a nearby river and immediately alerted the police force about the situation. Some 593 families from 11 barangays in Bohol are currently affected by the armed conflict.

Some 150 family food packs (FFP) were already distributed to the displaced locals and another 100 were set to be delivered to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Bohol.

The DSWD also maintains some 11,000 FFPs prepositioned in its warehouse in the province. Repacking of goods is also ongoing in the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) and regional office.

Moreover, the DSWD FO-VII maintains its coordination with the provincial government to assess the situation and to provide any assistance needed to help the affected locals.

For her part, DSWD Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo urged the public to closely coordinate with authorities about any unusual activities in their area.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to report any unusual or suspicious activities or incidents we witness or hear of to the authorities. This is particularly intended for those who are traveling to other places for the Holy Week. We need to prioritize the safety of our communities at all times, and we should all be watchful against any suspicious behaviour, packages, bags or vehicles,” reminded the Secretary. (DSWD)