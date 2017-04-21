Enjoy the Ground-Breaking Samsung Galaxy S8 with Globe

Globe customers get to enjoy Samsung’s much-awaited device, the all new Samsung Galaxy S8. With all its innovative features, here are 4 reasons why you should get the all new #GlobeGalaxyS8 right in time for the summer!

Feel Endless with its Innovative Design

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has infinity display for immersive viewing. It has an on-screen home button key with pressure sensor. This allows for a wider view of chosen movies, TV series, or for a comfortable searching experience. Whether it’s the 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch model, users are definitely in for a treat as this new device has a comfortable grip with its smooth rounded edges and sleek design.

Camera – on point…and shoot!

Its Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS rear camera, 8 MP AF front camera, and enhanced image processing, can take beautiful photos! This way, whatever the destination, from sunrise to sunset, you will always have wonderfully taken photos with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The S8 at its best

When you listen to your favorite tunes on Spotify, Samsung Galaxy S8 has got you covered. This new device comes with two-way dynamic speakers that provide an enhanced audio experience. It also supports UHQ Audio 32-bit and DSD (Direct Stream Digital) that enhances the sound experience that is not available in other Samsung models.

With its powerful 10mm processor, it’s easier to multitask work through your e-mail app, while checking your social media accounts. This much-awaited device also has an iris scanner for security purposes.

It is also water-resistant and dust-proof, making it easier to take new adventures, worry-free.

Enjoy it best with ThePLAN

What better way to do more with the Samsung Galaxy S8 than with ThePLAN.

Globe Postpaid’s latest offer, ThePLAN, gives you more data for an upgraded mobile experience. Enjoy your chosen apps such as Netflix, Spotify, Pokemon Go, Viber, and many more with larger than life data. Customers also get 1 free app of their choice along with unlimited calls and texts.

Get to know more about ThePLAN here: globe.com.ph/postpaid/theplan

The all-new #GlobeGalaxyS8 is now available via globe.com.ph/S8 or call ‎730-1300 to recontract now!