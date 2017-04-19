Ernest Cu of Globe Telecom hailed as PH Best CEO by FinanceAsia

Globe President & CEO Ernest Cu is the Philippines’ Best CEO by FinanceAsia. The company ranked 3rd Best Managed Company in the country and was also cited in several other categories.

According to FinanceAsia, a leading publisher of financial news in the Asia Pacific region, Cu bagged the top spot in the Best CEO category with 23 points. Globe also placed 3rd in Best at Investor Relations, 4th in Best at Corporate Social Responsibility and ranked 6th in Most Commitment to Corporate Governance.

The citations were based on a survey conducted by FinanceAsia involving investors on their views on which listed companies around Asia they consider to be best managed, with the best senior executives. FinanceAsia received responses from 180 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts from around the world. FinanceAsia is a member of the Haymarket Media Group and covers investment banking, capital markets and strategic corporate finance.

“The host of citations from FinanceAsia underscores our commitment to achieve remarkable results not only in terms of financial performance but also in adhering to the principles of good corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and investor relations. I am deeply honored that Globe has been recognized for our remarkable efforts in the industry,” said Cu.

Cu emphasized that the recent success of Globe was at the heels of the company’s purpose-led transformation to become a better organization ready for the future. Anchored on its corporate vision of leading a Philippines where families’ dreams come true, businesses flourish and the nation is admired, the company defined its purpose moving forward to treat people right by creating a Globe of Good. Globe aspires to be an industry leader with purpose, helping customers discover new ways to enjoy life.

Globe has remarkably gained market share every year over the last 5 years despite intense industry competition and a well-entrenched incumbent. Following its massive network modernization program in 2011, Globe saw unprecedented business growth driven by game-changing initiatives including a digital lifestyle play, innovative offers and content partnerships with iconic global brands, underpinned by a robust 3G and 4G network nationwide. Staying ahead of the digital game, Globe has aggressively rolled out its LTE network to cover the whole of NCR and key commercial areas in the country. Launching its first world internet campaign last year, Globe is steadfast in its objective to improve the state of the country’s internet and allow as many Filipinos access to affordable internet services.

Sustaining business growth momentum, Globe ended 2016 with all-time high service revenues of close to P120.0 billion, outpacing its previous record of P113.7 billion in 2015 by 6%. This pushed core net profit to reach a record high of P16 billion, up 6% year on year from P15.1 billion.