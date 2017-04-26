Frost & Sullivan Applauds Sky and Space Global’s Trailblazing Inter-satellite Connectivity-based Constellation System for the Communication Sector

Based on its recent analysis of the narrow- band nano- satellite connectivity services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sky and Space Global with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. Sky and Space Global is the first company to utilize nano-satellites in a constellation format to help telecom operators deliver affordable, reliable, narrow-band services to users in remote locations across the equator. Until the company launched this initiative, nano-satellites had been utilized only in the earth observation domain by for-profit business models, mostly controlled by small-satellite operators, which, in itself, is a recent Space Mega Trend.

Sky and Space Global collaborates with a network of 150-200 nano-satellites to enable a varied set of service providers to deliver narrow-band [S-band] connectivity to voice and data consumers. It will be the first small-satellite operator to deploy 3U nano-satellites to offer augmented and elementary connectivity services to diverse regions and customer groups.

In addition, its under-development proprietary network management software platform will uniquely enable the nano-satellite constellation to automatically manage, monitor and control itself and conduct both health management and essential transmission activities. The platform will do away with the need for a wide network of ground stations for round-the-clock telemetry and replace it with interconnectivity across all the satellites in the constellation.

Recently, Sky and Space Global signed a launch contract with Virgin Galactic, spawning greater opportunities for fellow industry participants dealing with small-satellites. It also contracted the Indian Space Research Organization for launching its first set of 3 nano-satellites (3 Diamonds) on Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. This showcases the company’s willingness to utilize globally available launch capabilities to establish its space assets on time.

“Sky and Space Global is planning to demonstrate its capability with an initial set of 3 nano-satellites called ‘3 Diamonds’ and soon expand the constellation to 50 nano-satellites. Further expansion will continue until the constellation features 150-200 nano-satellites,” said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Arun Kumar Sampathkumar. “It aims to cover latitudes beyond the 15-degree range in future.”

Sky and Space Global’s nano-satellite constellation is designed to ensure smooth and continuous replacements and addition of new nano-satellites in order to support multiple generations of communication protocols. This will keep the system protocol-agnostic as well as obsolescence-resistant.

As the equator runs across Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, Sky and Space Global’s services will allow industry participants to equip consumers in these developing economies with affordable access to basic voice and data services. Besides, it will enable the service provider to improve service reliability and offer seamless connectivity to end users outside the coverage area of terrestrial networks.

“Significantly, the constellation will be low earth orbit (LEO)-based and therefore, the orbits will decay and the satellites will eventually burn out, making it a self-cleaning and sustainable system,” noted Sampathkumar. “These measures to maintain lean operations are vital for long-term financial viability of the business model, giving Sky and Space Global yet another competitive advantage in the narrow- band nano- satellite connectivity services market.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impacts both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.