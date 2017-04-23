Globe At Home introduces 1st Prepaid Home WIFI device

Globe At Home introduces the 1st Prepaid Home WIFI device now available in Globe stores nationwide. For just P1,999 it is convenient and easy to use with no installation required. Customers just need to plug it, top-up at any Globe reloading station and start surfing.

No need to worry about monthly fees too as you only top-up and pay for the data you need. Upon purchase, it also comes with free 10GB of data so you can surf instantly!

Placement of the WIFI device is also important to be able to maximize the connection. It should be in a central location at home far from barriers such as thick walls or TVs.

For more information on the Globe At Home Prepaid Home WIFI visit https://shop.globe.com.ph/products/broadband/prepaid-home-wifi.