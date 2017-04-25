Globe Telecom Supports Local Indigenous Communities and Weavers at Mindanao Tapestry Event

Globe Telecom lent its support to Mindanao Tapestry, a modern ethnic fashion show presented by Mode Devi that showcases the talents of Filipinos through fashion, music, and dance. It highlights the major weaves of the island and gives recognition to the artistry of the region’s indigenous communities and weavers.

Featuring the designs of Philippine fashion icon Renee Salud, Mindanao Tapestry presented a neo-ethnic collection of dresses to enhance one’s appreciation of Philippine cultural heritage particularly that of the South. The grand fashion show gave a peek into the beauty of Mindanao through the use of indigenous materials to create fashion statements which combine international appeal with a distinct “Philippine look.”

Among the fabrics used by Salud are those made of natural Indigo dye and fibers that weavers from Maguindanao, Bukidnon (Higaonon) and South Cotabato (T’boli) are known for. The textiles were supplied by CustomMade Crafts Center (CMCC), the integrated design and marketing arm of Non-Timber Forest Products – Exchange Programme (NTFP-EP) which Globe is working with to provide livelihood opportunities to indigenous populations.

“Globe adheres to the practice of sustainability and has committed to support at least nine of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By providing underserved communities with sustainable livelihood programs and promoting the use of natural dyes and fibers within and outside the Philippines, we hope to offer viable economic opportunities that could uplift the lives of our weavers,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Globe currently provides NTFP-EP with information and communications technology tools such as internet connectivity and mobile credit card payment facility as well as capacity building support and market access to assist the weavers. At the same time, the company helped establish natural indigo dye powdering facilities in Zamboanga, Bukidnon and other areas in the country.

NTFP-EP’s “The Indigo Project” promotes the development and implementation of environmental and social standards in hand-woven textiles production. It aids in the production and sourcing of environmentally friendly natural dyes and fibers, establishes eco-friendly product standards, and scales production of eco-textiles.