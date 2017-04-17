Governor Davide Urges Public to Remain Vigilant

“We will take necessary security measures to ensure the safety not only of the American tourists but also other nationalities as well as our citizens” –Davide

Gov. Hilario Davide III asked the public to stay vigilant amid the United States Embassy’s advisory, warning its citizens of traveling to Central Visayas particularly in Cebu and Bohol due to threats of kidnapping.

“We are not taking it lightly. There must be something that we don’t know of. We should remain vigilant,” Davide said.

The governor assured that the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are not letting their guard down.

Last Sunday, the US Embassy in Manila posted on its website the travel warning.

“The US Embassy has received unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings in Central Visayas, which includes both Cebu and Bohol provinces,” the travel alert said.

But Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), assured citizens and foreigners earlier that there are no confirmed kidnapping threats in the region.

With Wednesday as the last day of government work, thousands of people who will be going home to observe the Holy Week are expected to start swarming airports, seaports and bus terminals.

“We will take necessary security measures to ensure the safety not only of the American tourists but also other nationalities as well as our citizens,” he said.

The governor also appealed to the public to help and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious individuals and avoid leaving their belongings in public places.

After the Holy Week, Davide, the chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Visayas, said he will convene the council to discuss terrorism threats, among others.

“It will be at the top of our agenda. Gusto sad ko ma minaw sa ubang governors sa Bohol ug Siquijor,” he said.

Last year, the US Embassy also issued a similar travel advisory of kidnapping threats in the southern parts of Cebu by the terror group AbuSayyaf. (KC)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph