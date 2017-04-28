Guimaras Offers 9-day ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Mangoes This May

Visitors to the scenic island-province of Guimaras this May 11 to 22 in time for Manggahan Festival will get to enjoy nine days of “all-you-can-eat” Guimaras mangoes!

The mango feast will start in the opening day of “Manggahan Fest” on May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol grounds, Brgy. San Miguel here, said Liberty Ferrer, provincial tourism office officer-in-charge.

The Guimaras mango festival will continue until May 22.

Within the prescribed time, visitors can choose whether they want to eat ripe or green mangoes. They can also pair the ripe mangoes with “ibus” or sticky rice, or eat the green mangoes with “bagoong” or shrimp paste.

The event has been part of the festival for 15 years now, according to the Provincial Agricultural Services Office (PASO).

In last year’s festival,PASO recorded a total of 4,429 “mango eaters” in a period of nine days.

Guimaras mango is distinct for its sweet-sour taste, less fibrous pulp, and thinner skin or epicarp. It is also certified weevil-free.

For this year’s mango all-you-can eat event, the Guimaras Mango Growers & Producers Development Cooperative (GMGPDC) is readying to supply the PASO a total of 10.4 tons or 10,400 kilos of fresh mangoes. (Maricyn A. De los Santos/PNA)