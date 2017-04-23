I Believe in Jesus Christ

Once I was sinful for a long period of time. When I repented of my sin, I sometimes wondered if my repentance was sufficient to redeem me. Then one night, in a dream, Satan appeared to me. I turned my back on him and said, “I believe that Jesus Christ is the son of the true and living God.” When I awoke, I was deeply disturbed about the dream because it seemed so real.

The dream remained on my mind for some time to come and often when I was concerned about the sins of my past or the possibility of forgiveness, I would say the sentence out loud, “I believe that Jesus Christ is the son of the true and living God.” In the end, I came to realize that my dream was not just fantasy. I was truly protected by Jesus Christ.

I know Satan is always watching for a chink in my armor, so I will never take that protection for granted, but as long as I am able to turn my back on the devil and confess my belief in my Lord, I will be safe from iniquity—even if that confession is only in a dream.

To God be the glory.

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com